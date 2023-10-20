SAN ANGELO, Texas — Week 9 of the high school football season here in the Concho Valley is officially in the books. In case you missed it, here’s the final scores from this week’s slate of games.
11-Man
Midland Legacy defeats Central 66-24
Big Spring defeats Lake View 63-43
Wall dominates TLCA San Angelo 69-12
Brady defeats Ballinger 34-27
Early defeats Grape Creek 54-0
Sonora defeats Anthony 60-26
Ozona defeats Reagan County 40-31
Forsan defeats Christoval 34-7
Mason defeats Junction 53-13
Eldorado defeats Sterling City 24-0
Water Valley defeats Iraan 28-13
Miles defeats Abilene TLCA 56-6
6-Man
Irion County defeats Robert Lee 56-36
Veribest dominates Menard 58-8
Bronte defeats Trent 54-6
Loraine defeats Blackwell 71-52
Rising Star defeats Paint Rock 54-6