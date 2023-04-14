SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — KLST Carolyn McEnrue talks with the San Angelo Rodeo Ambassadors about what goes on during a performance and everything that comes with it.

There are a total of 13 ambassadors with Kennedy King as this year’s Team Captain. King is a third years member of the Ambassadors and is currently a Junior at Wall High School.

These talented young girls are responsible for posting colors and perform beautifully choreographed routines all at high rates of speed on horseback with only one hand on the reins.

It’s a wonder most have never seen one of their hats fall off – Ellen Boness has the secret.

“We use a bunch of duct tape and bobby pins,” said Boness, who pointed out the duct tape in the front of her hat and the bobby pins in the back.

One of the senior Ambassadors had nothing but good memories to share.

“As the years go by and new girls come, it has just been more like amazing – an amazing group of girls and it’s sad that this is gonna be my last year.”

Not only do the Ambassadors range in age from freshmen to seniors so do their horses, which can present unique scenarios during a performance.

“Preparation at home, thinking of what the worst case scenario could happen and preparing for that at your own time,” said King. ” Our practices also help.”

King said that the girls get really close with their horses and often the horse and rider will reflect each other’s moods, so it is important to remain calm at all times.

The Ambassadors program was founded in order to encourage young women to become more involved in the San Angelo Rodeo while helping to promote the Western way of life.