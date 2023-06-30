AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A 37-year-old woman died Friday morning while incarcerated at the Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed.

The department identified the deceased woman as Elizabeth Hagerty. Staff found her unresponsive and initiated life-saving measures before she was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m., according to a department spokesperson.

The cause of death is still pending and an investigation is underway.

Hagerty is one of at least three people in their 30s to die suddenly in the last week at a prison without full air conditioning.

On June 26, 33-year-old Antonio Ishmon died at the Memorial Unit near Houston. Last Friday, 35-year-old Tommy McCullough died of cardiac arrest while mowing a field at a Huntsville unit.

At least 32 inmates died in TDCJ prisons in total during the month of June. The department has not reported a heat-related death since 2012, but the last deadly week has reignited concerns of heat illness and dangerous conditions inside TDCJ.

“Another Dead Inmate! We ARE KILLING PEOPLE!!! FOR THE LOVE OF GOD PAY ATTENTION!!!!!!!!!!!,” State Rep. Terry Canales said in a tweet regarding Hagerty’s death directed at Gov. Greg Abbott.

This coverage is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.