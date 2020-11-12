Infant who tested positive for heroin dies in hospital

SAN ANGELO, TX — Two-month-old infant, Brixlee Marie Lee died of her injuries on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department: “Brixlee Marie Lee, the two-month-old infant who was recently placed on child support after being found unconscious and testing positive for heroin has succumbed to her injuries.

“Lee was rushed to Shannon Medical Center in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 8, 2020 after officers located her unconscious at a residence located in the 2200 block of Webster Avenue. Due to Lee’s declining state and the location of the responding ambulance, officers transported Lee via patrol vehicle while another officer administered CPR. The attending physician later advised that Lee was in cardio-respiratory failure and that, had the medical intervention not occurred when it did, Lee would have died. Staff also advised the officers that Lee had injection sites on her extremities and head and that she tested positive for heroin.

“Lee was transported later that day to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where she remained on life-support until physicians pronounced her death on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

“Lee’s mother, 21-year-old Destiney Harbour, Lee’s maternal grandmother, 37-year-old Christin Chanelle Bradley, and Bradley’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Dustin Wayne Smock, have been charged with First Degree Felony Injury to Child – Serious Bodily Injury.

“Harbour is being held on $100,000.00 bond. Smock is being held on $50,000.00 bond. Bradley was released on November 8, 2020, after posting bond.

“Lee’s body was sent for autopsy. The results are pending.”