Independence Day activities around West Texas, other reminders and announcements regarding 4th of July

A reminder that City Offices will be closed or have modified hours and services during the Independence Day holiday.
EVENTS:
- The Christoval Vineyard is holding an event on June 3, 2020.
- You can participate in this virtual relay wherever you live.
- The Christoval Volunteer Fire Department is holding their annual 4th of July 5K and 1K run, walk, bike, or kayak. This event is exempt from the latest order mandating park closures.
- Big Star Farm in Ovalo, Texas is holding a 4th of July “crowd-free event” with tickets capped at 85 people.
- From 2-2:30 p.m. on July 4th, the Tom Green County Library will hold Streaming Story Time with Chelsea.
- The Concho Valley Farmer’s Market will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 4th. It is located across from Fort Concho on S. Oakes St.
- A San Angelo veteran owned and operated nonprofit is holding a fundraiser. The purchase of a raffle ticket or tickets can be done online.
- On Saturday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fort Concho will be firing a cannon on their grounds. The firing of the cannon will happen every hour on the hour. There is no admission fee to watch the artillery display.
Some Lake Nasworthy parks will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4 to allow the public to view the fireworks display.Lake Nasworthy 4th of July fireworks show will not take place Saturday
- The Municipal Pool, located at 18 E. Avenue A, will be open for public swimming from noon to 6 p.m. on July 4. Admission is $5 per person for ages 3-64, free for children younger than 3, and $3 for 65 and older. To help slow the spread of COVID-19, no more than 100 people will be allowed in the facility.
- Live Music at the Marina on July 4 in Millersview, Texas.
FUN FACTS:
This graphic from Census.gov shares some quick facts about the Fourth of July.
For more facts about Independence Day from History.com, click here.
