Incredible time-lapse video from tonight’s storms

Tim Vasquez captured a time-lapse video, and stunning photos from tonight’s storms in Irion County. He was located in Eastern Irion County, on Arden Road looking west, when he captured the time-lapse video and photos. It appears to be downburst winds within the storm that was falling apart. This is a localized area of damaging winds caused by air rapidly flowing down and out of a thunderstorm. These conditions can be met when rain falls through an atmospheric layer with relatively low humidity.

Storms from Time-Lapse Video

A weak cold front approaching the Concho Valley along with a surface trough allowed scattered thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening. Unfortunately, not everyone saw rain this time around.

Here are more photos from Tim Vazquez from tonight’s storms in Irion County.

Courtesy of Tim Vasquez

