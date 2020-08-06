In scathing obit, Texas woman blames Trump, ‘selfish’ people for husband’s COVID-19 death

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – “Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!”

That’s what Texas widow Stacey Nagy penned in her husband’s obituary after his death from COVID-19, sending a pointed message to President Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and others who have refused to wear masks.

Nagy said her husband, David, was a “fun-loving” guy.

“He would talk to strangers, and I’m always going, ‘Oh, my God,’ you know?” Nagy said. “I mean, I’d get embarrassed.”

For them, it was love at first sight. “Three weeks later, we were married,” she said.

They stayed together 20 years, until her husband lost his battle with the coronavirus.

“The whole time I’m telling him, you know, ‘Fight, Dave, fight,'” Nagy said. “‘Please fight this. Don’t give into it, OK? You have to make yourself get better.'”

He fought the virus for several weeks, but the 79-year-old father of five died while in the ICU on July 22.

“Every day, I’ll cry,” she said. “Every single day, I’ll start thinking about him. I try to concentrate on the happy stuff, but then I start thinking about how he’s not here anymore.”

Her anger at that thought came through in the obituary she wrote for her husband and copied to her Facebook page.

“I knew that had everybody been doing what they were supposed to, he’d still be alive,” Nagy said. “The disease wouldn’t have been as out of control as it is now.”

In the obituary that ran in her local newspaper, the Jefferson Jimplecute, Nagy blamed her husband’s death on the “many ignorant, self-centered and selfish people” who refuse to wear masks and who say it’s their “right” not to wear them.

“I’ll tell ya, I don’t remember reading that one in the Bill of Rights,” said Nagy. “Yeah, it’s your right not to wear a mask and go out and kill people with your germs.”

In the obituary, she calls out Trump and other politicians for not taking the pandemic seriously.

“Family members believe David’s death was needless,” Nagy said. “The blame for his death and the deaths of all the other innocent people falls on Trump, Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives.”

Nagy’s words caught the attention of national news and social media.

“I happened to look up in the Google, ‘David Nagy Obituary,’ and it was like pages of articles from all these places,” she said.

Her family’s loss is putting a face on the issue of wearing masks.

“I hope that people just wise up,” Nagy said. “There’s too many people that have died, and if I’m suffering with my grief, look at all the other families crying for their loved ones, too.”

She said she’s bringing David’s death into the spotlight for good reason.

“He was a private person, and he’s probably embarrassed as hell right now,” Nagy said. “But, I bet you anything he’s proud of me.”

The family plans to have a memorial service for David Nagy in California once it’s safe to do so.