In-person water utility payments at City Hall Annex temporarily closed

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In a release from the City of San Angelo, due to quarantining protocols and procedures with our Water Customer Service cashiers, the in-person water utility payment function at the City Hall Annex will be temporarily closed beginning Friday, Jan. 8. The City Hall Annex is located at 301 W. Beauregard Ave.

Other Water Customer Service functions such as new connections, transferring services or disconnecting services will still be available in-person at the City Hall Annex.

Water utility customers can make payments in the following ways:

Online – Visit the City’s website at cosatx.us/waterbill. Online credit card payments or e-check/bank drafts payments can be made month-to-month or by establishing an automatically recurring payment. Customers will also have the option to go paperless and/or sign up for “Pay by Text” to receive notifications and pay via text message. Online payments are unavailable from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily and from 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Mondays for system updates.

Mail – Mail a payment to the City of San Angelo Utility Billing/Collections, P.O. Box 5820, San Angelo, TX 76902. Make checks payable to City of San Angelo – Water or COSA – Water.

Dropbox (south side of building) – 24-hour payment dropbox is located on the south side of City Hall Annex, 301 W. Beauregard Avenue. Please pay with check or money order to ensure proper credit. *Cash will be temporarily accepted. Exact change is preferred, but overage will go towards a credit on the next scheduled statement. The dropbox will be serviced at more frequent intervals.

Dropbox (lobby) – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. dropbox located inside the lobby will be available for those who do not want to utilize the outdoor dropbox.

Phone – You may also call Customer Service at (325) 657-4323 and select the option to make a payment over the phone. Long-distance users may call 1-855-419-2758. Phone payments are unavailable from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily and from 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Mondays for system updates.

The City of San Angelo will notify the public once the in-person payment function has resumed.

