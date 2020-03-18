Important information regarding Vehicle Registration, Titling and Disabled Placards requirements

AUSTIN, Texas – March 16, 2020 – In an effort to reduce the need for in-person transactions, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) worked with Governor Greg Abbott and our stakeholders to temporarily waive certain requirements for vehicle registration, vehicle titling and disabled parking placards.

On March 13, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation, declaring a state of disaster for all counties in Texas due to the threat of COVID-19. Governor Abbott also issued a statement on March 16, 2020, granting a temporary extension to obtain initial registration, renewal of registration, vehicle titling, and renewal of a permanent disabled parking placard. Governor Abbott also granted a temporary extension for an individual with an expired 30-day temporary permit to obtain another permit or Texas registration.

The temporary waiver applies to vehicle owners in all Texas counties as set forth in the above-referenced proclamation and statement. This temporary waiver is in effect until 60 days after TxDMV notifies the public that normal vehicle registration, vehicle titling and related services have resumed. The 60-day period will be the same for all counties.

The purpose of the waiver is to prevent customers from having to physically visit a county tax assessor-collector office to obtain initial registration, to obtain a 30-day temporary permit, to transfer title; or to renew registration or a permanent disabled parking placard. Customers may continue to renew their registration online at www.TxDMV.gov. At this time, TxDMV continues to fill online registration sticker requests and process all other online services.

TxDMV has informed law enforcement agencies and the offices of the county tax assessor-collectors of the temporary waiver.

Courtesy: Texas Department of Motor Vehicles