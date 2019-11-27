Immigration Debate – First generation German citizen

BERLIN, Germany (Big 2/FOX 24) – We also met 15-year-old Sascha Jankovic. The teen is a first-generation German citizen.

His parents immigrated here from Serbia. Many Serbian citizens want to leave their country in search of a better life and better-paying jobs.

For being so young, he’s very much in tune with politics in his country and around the world. His hope is to see the world and share his experiences through his musical talent.

“I want to see everything and I want to reach people with my music with the things I feel, “says Jankovic.

He made it clear that he did not plan to live in Germany the rest of his life.