STERLING CITY, Texas – A suspect is behind bars at the Tom Green County Jail Tuesday evening, February 2, 2022 for growing marijuana and other illegal narcotics in Sterling City.

According to the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies, along with Texas DPS, executed a warrant on a residence in Sterling City after receiving a tip about an illegal marijuana growth in the area.

During their search, deputies found multiple marijuana plants along with other illegal narcotics.

The suspect at the residence was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Delivery of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 and Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence.

If you have any other tips regarding illegal activity, please contact the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office.