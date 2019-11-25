ICYMI: Fire Station Number 4 Now Open

San Angelo’s newest fire station, Fire Station #4, near Goodfellow Air Force Base, is officially open.

On Friday, San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter, Fire Chief Brian Dunn, and City Council members helped with the ribbon-cutting for the new fire station. It is located south of the former location on Avenue L and can house one fire truck and up to four other emergency vehicles.

Fire Chief Dunn says the new fire station is part of a ten-year plan to upgrade and improve three of San Angelo’s fire stations.