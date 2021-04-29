ICYMI: Concho Valley Live interview with Laurin Kocurek about Entrepreneur Bootcamp

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Kayla Brown talks with Laurin Kocurek about inaugural West Texas Entrepreneurship Bootcamp.

The West Texas Entrepreneurship Bootcamp is a program of the Abilene Industrial Foundation in partnership with the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and Develop Abilene. The mission is to provide a one-stop shop of entrepreneurship resources for those in area looking to create a business or expand an existing business.

For more information check out West Texas Entrepreneurship Bootcamp at The Chamber website.

