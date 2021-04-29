ICYMI: Concho Valley Live interview with Laurin Kocurek about Entrepreneur Bootcamp

EULESS-- The Central girls gymnastics team won its second straight championship at the Texas High School Gymnastics Championship on Thursday.

The Lady Cats set a new state record for total points, previously held by L.D. Bell since 2007, en route to the program's 10th state championship.

Individually Madison Vogel set state record on the vault and all-around while taking home first on the floor. Jadyn Sawyer was beam champion and tied the state record previously held by former Central gymnast Chaney Collins.

Central placed four gymnasts in the top ten all-around. Vogel took home first place, Sawyer came in second, Hailey Smith was seventh, and Caroline Steel placed ninth.

Overall seven of the program's gymnasts placed in the top ten in their respective events.