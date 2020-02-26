ICE: Big Spring, Texas couple sentenced to prison for conspiracy to produce child pornography, other crimes against children

*Below is a press release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or, I.C.E.

“A husband and wife from Big Spring, Texas, were sentenced Friday to a combined 140 years in prison for crimes against multiple children.

Special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in San Angelo, Texas, investiated the case with the assistance of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and the High Technology Investigative Unit within the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS).

Christopher James Regan, 38, a former shipping logistics manager, was sentenced to 90 years in prison after pleading guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to produce child pornography and two counts of producing child pornography.

Tanya Marie Regan, 35, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after her October 2019 guilty plea to conspiracy to produce child pornography and possession of prepubescent child pornography. The sentences handed down in the Northern District of Texas, also included lifetime terms of supervised release for both defendants.

According to court documents, Christopher and Tanya Regan sexually abused and produced child pornography of multiple children, and they possessed and distributed child pornography to one another as well. The Regans also engaged in graphic discussions about the sexual abuse of children over several online platforms.

In plea papers, the pair admitted that at Christopher Regan’s direction, Tanya Regan repeatedly videotaped herself sexually abusing children for Christopher Regan’s sexual gratification.

When law enforcement seized electronics from the home, several graphic videos had been deleted, but were still stored in the recycle bin or on unalloted space on various SD cards. Undeleted videos were stored in a computer folder titled “users\tanya_000\pictures\privatevids\minor.”“This is one of the most despicable cases of child exploitation and abuses of trust I have seen in my law-enforcement career,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, special agent in charge of HSI Dallas. “Even the most hardened criminal would likely take exception to this kind of heinous behavior. No sentence is long enough for these two individuals, and sends a clear message to others who sexually exploit vulnerable children: We will come after you and hold you accountable for your reprehensible actions.”

The following agencies provided substantial assistance with the investigation: HSI Lubbock and HSI Tyler, Texas; Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office;Texas Department of Public Safety, and the National Center for Mission and Expoilted Children.

“All the agencies involved worked diligently in this case. Without strong working relationships many of these horrendous crimes may get overlooked,” said Howard County Sherrif Stan Parker. “These are some of the worst crimes enforcement officers have to investigate, and it is gratifying to have agencies work together to accomplish the main goal and that is keeping the kids out of harm’s way. I hope we can continue to work together to accomplish the goals needed to fight this battle. We ask that you keep the young innocent victims of this crime in your thoughts and prayers as they try to move forward with their lives.”

Trial Attorney Kyle P. Reynolds of CEOS and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ann Howey and Jeffrey R. Haag prosecuted the case along with former Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell H. Lorfing.

This investigation was conducted under HSI’s Operation Predator , an international initiative to protect children from sexual predators. Since the launch of Operation Predator in 2003, HSI has arrested more than 25,000 individuals for crimes against children, including the production and distribution of online child exploitation material, traveling overseas for sex with minors, and sex trafficking of children.

In fiscal year 2019, more than 3,500 child predators were arrested by HSI special agents under this initiative and more than 1,000 victims identified or rescued.

HSI encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around the clock by investigators. From outside the U.S. and Canada, callers should dial 802-872-6199. Hearing impaired users can call TTY 802-872-6196.

Suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children may be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, an Operation Predator partner, via its toll-free 24-hour hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST.

For additional information about wanted suspected child predators , download HSI’s Operation Predator smartphone app or visit the online suspect alerts page. HSI is a founding member of the Virtual Global Taskforce , an international alliance of law enforcement agencies and private industry sector partners working together to prevent and deter online child sexual abuse.”