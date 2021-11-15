I-14 designation finalized after Biden signs bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON —The Interstate 14 Corridor that will span 5 states and cross through San Angelo is now final after President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law.

According to a statement issued by the I-14 Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition, the new route runs through Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. The route is planned to end in Midland-Odessa.

The Coalition says the interstate will primarily be built by incrementally upgrading highway infrastructure that is already in place.

“We understand that building I-14 will require billions of dollars and many years to complete but we are on our way,” said John Thompson, chairman of the I-14 Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition, “The I-14 system will improve connectivity between regions, provide freight movement efficiency, link important military facilities and strategic seaports, create a high elevation alternative for coastal sections of I-10 that are prone to flooding, and spur economic development opportunities along the 1,300-mile path”

The Coalition says the I-14 corridor will improve the link between military installations like Goodfellow Air Force Base, to other installations along the route. Bases in every state along the route will, according to the statement, benefit from the increased military value afforded by the improved link the interstate will represent.

The inclusion of the -14 designation was made a part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill when it was introduced as an amendment to the bill by Senators Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Ted Cruz (R-TX). The Coalition says all ten Senators from states along the route approved the bill.