WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Whether you are shopping for back-to-school apparel or taking advantage of the tax-free weekend, businesses will be booming.

As the countdown for students going back to school dwindles, store workers are preparing for the surge of business the tax-free weekend will bring.

Especially for stores that have the fashion trends and styles many are looking for.

The clothing store owner of Hype Waco Ryan Serrano is ready for the crowds.

“We extended our hours for this weekend because last year was just absolutely insane. We fully expect it to be this way. Unfortunately, our mall doesn’t get too many good pairs of shoes anymore, so we try to just offer that as a secondary market for, you know, parents and kids,” share Serrano.

He also walked me through some of the highly sought out shoes and fashions, and taught me how to verify the authenticity of some of the high-end brands through an app.

“If you’re looking for Jordan Fours, Dunks, Yeezys, we have it. We carry an array of sizes. So I’m sure that there’s something here that you’ll want. Vintage clothing is really hot right now. We have a lot of good vintage clothing in supreme and anti-social. We have a lot of that stuff, too. So whatever you’re looking for to go back to school, we definitely carry it here in-store,” says Serrano.