Hydroponic Marijuana found by Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputy after traffic stop

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office says that on November 8, 2019, Deputy Rachelle Farmer stopped a driver in the 1100 block of South Abe.

According to the TGSO, during the traffic stop, Deputy Farmer picked up on several clues to possible criminal activity.

That’s when the deputy began a probable cause search of the vehicle and found 4.5 pounds hydroponic marijuana.

Sterling Van Leverett, 35, and Jonathan Colby Perez, 29, were arrested on possession charges. Their bonds have been set at $25,000 and $1,000 respectively.