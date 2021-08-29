Hurricane Ida causes Mississippi River to flow in reverse

News

by: Kaitlin Howell,

Posted: / Updated:

A man bikes along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Ida caused the Mississippi River to reverse course Sunday as it flowed through Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

The storm made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane. Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District (HCFCD), said the river flowed upstream as storm surge from Ida pushed inland.

Graphics from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) showed the discharge was at -10,700 cubic feet per second at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

USGS supervising hydrologist Scott Perrien told CNN that the reversal is “extremely uncommon.”

“I remember, offhand, that there was some flow reversal of the Mississippi River during Hurricane Katrina, but it is extremely uncommon,” he said.

According to Perrien, the river level rose about seven feet at USGS gauge in Belle Chasse because of storm surge.

In a Sunday evening advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Ida was moving northwest at 10 miles per hour. Rainfall amounts were expected to be between 10 to 18 inches with isolated maximum levels possibly reaching 24 inches of rain across southeast Louisiana into southern Mississippi, according to the NHC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
2 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Generally clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Generally clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.