Miami, Okla. — Whether you’re looking for whitetail deer, waterfowl, turkey or hogs, Oklahoma’s diverse public hunting lands offer many types of expeditions with a variety of game and hunting seasons available throughout the year.
Known as one of the top hunting destinations on the southern Plains, claims Travel Oklahoma, the Sooner State invites hunters of all ages to round up their gear and head out into one of the many designated hunting grounds.
Here is a look at the range of dates for notable hunting seasons in Oklahoma, whether they’re ongoing or coming up:
BIG GAME SEASONS
DEER
|Deer Archery
|October 1st, 2022 – January 15th, 2023
|Youth Deer Gun
|October 14th, 2022 – October 16th, 2022
|Deer Muzzleloader
|October 22nd, 2022 – October 30th, 2022
|Deer Gun
|November 19th, 2022 – December 4th, 2022
|Holiday Antlerless Deer Gun
|December 18th, 2022 – December 31st, 2022
ELK
|Elk Archery
|October 1st, 2022 – January 15, 2023
|Youth Elk Gun
|October 14th, 2022 – October 16th, 2022
|Elk Muzzleloader
|October 22nd, 2022 – October 30th, 2022
|Elk Gun
|November 19th, 2022 – December 4th, 2022
|Holiday Antlerless Elk Gun
|December 18th, 2022 – December 31st, 2022
ANTELOPE
|Antelope Archery
|October 1st, 2022 – October 14th, 2022
|Antelope Gun (either sex, draw only, landowner/controlled hunt permits)
|September 1st, 2022 – September 4th, 2022
|Antelope Gun (doe only, draw only, controlled hunt permit only)
|September 5th, 2022 – September 14th, 2022
|Antelope Gun (doe only, draw only, landowner permit only)
|November 26th, 2022 – January 15th, 2023
BEAR
|Bear Archery
|October 1st, 2022 – October 16th, 2022
|Bear Muzzleloader
|October 22nd, 2022 – October 30th, 2022
TURKEY SEASONS
FALL
|Turkey Fall Archery
|October 1st, 2022 – January 15th, 2023
|Turkey Fall Gun
|October 29th, 2022 – November 18th, 2022
SPRING
|Youth Turkey Spring
|April 8th, 2023 – April 9th, 2023
|Turkey Spring
|April 16th, 2023 – May 16th, 2023
MIGRATORY GAME BIRD SEASONS
|Dove
|September 1st, 2022 – October 31st, 2022
December 1st, 2022 – December 29th, 2022
|Crow
|October 10th, 2022 – November 16th, 2022
December 9th, 2022 – March 4th, 2023
|Woodcock
|October 30th, 2022 – December 13th, 2022
|Rail
|September 1st, 2022 – November 9th, 2022
|Snipe
|October 1st, 2022 – January 15th, 2023
|Gallinule
|September 1st, 2022 – November 9th, 2022
WATERFOUL
|September Teal
|September 10th, 2022 – September 25th, 2022
|Special Resident Canada Goose
|September 10th, 2022 – September 19th, 2022
|Waterfowl – youth, vet and military (panhandle)
|October 1st, 2022
February 4th, 2023
|Waterfowl – youth, vet and military (zones 1 and 2)
|November 5th, 2022
February 4th, 2023
|Waterfowl (zones 1 & 2)
|November 12th, 2022 – November 27th, 2022
December 3rd, 2022 – January 29th, 2023
|Waterfowl (panhandle)
|October 8th, 2022 – January 4th, 2023
|White-Fronted Geese
|November 5th, 2022 – November 27th, 2022
December 3rd, 2022 – February 5th, 2023
|Sandhill Cranes
|October 22nd, 2022 – January 22nd, 2023
|Dark Geese
|November 5th, 2022 – November 27th, 2022
December 3rd, 2022 – February 12th, 2023
|Light Geese
|November 5th, 2022 – November 27th, 2022
December 3rd, 2022 – February 12th, 2023
|Conservation Order Light Goose Season (COLGS)
|February 13th, 2023 – March 30th, 2023
SMALL GAME, BIRDS & FURBEARERS
|Squirrel
|May 15th, 2022 – January 31st, 2023
|Rabbit
|October 1st, 2022 – March 15th, 2023
|Quail
|November 12th, 2022 – February 15th, 2023
|Pheasant
|December 1st, 2022 – January 31st, 2023
|Bobcat, Badger, Gray Fox, Red Fox, Mink, Muskrat, Opossum, River Otter & Weasel
|December 1st, 2022 – February 28th, 2023