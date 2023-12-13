WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Hunter Biden is defending his father and calling House Republican’s effort to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden “shameless.”

“There’s no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen,” Hunter Biden said.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden to sit for a closed-door deposition today as part of the committee’s inquiry into President Biden and his family, but Hunter Biden insisted he would only testify in public.

“I am here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committee’s legitimate questions,” Hunter Biden continued.

The president’s son criticized the house GOP’s probe several times while speaking to the press.

“There is no fairness or decency in what these Republicans are doing. They have lied over and over about every aspect of my personal and professional life,” Hunter Biden added.

Hunter Biden is facing federal gun charges and was recently indicted on nine tax charges.