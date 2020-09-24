Hunger Action Month: How to help those battling food insecurity

SAN ANGELO, Texas — September is “Hunger Action Month,” as one in nine Americans struggle with hunger.

“We wanted to do more than just bring awareness, we wanted people to take action, ” said Lee Pipkin, Executive Director of the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank.

September used to be known as “Hunger Awareness Month.” Now it’s known as “Hunger Action Month.”

According to Pipkin, the issue of food insecurity is closer to home than many realize.

In Texas more than 4 million people struggle with food insecurity, meaning they don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and one in four Texas school children struggle with hunger.

“We try to address our children and seniors. Both are compromised populations and need to be taken care of at this time especially,” added Pipkin.

From soup kitchens to food pantries, the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank distributes food to 80 different agencies across 13 Concho Valley counties. Pipkin said this year, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, they’ve been busier than ever.

“On a normal year, we do a little over 2 million pounds of food. We’ve already done 2 million pounds of food this year so far. We still have basically three more months to go and we don’t see a decrease in it. In fact, our parent organization (Feeding America) has said we could see this Coronavirus stretch on through 2021,” explained Pipkin.

The food bank has received extra help from the USDA “Farm to Family program,” which distributes excess product from farmers to families in need.

According to Pipkin there are ways you, too, can help fight hunger in the Concho Valley.

“They can volunteer, they can donate food, they can donate money, they can help tell our story. So many people know there’s a food bank here but they don’t know what we do and how we do it,” said Pipkin.

For more information on how to get involved with the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank, call (325) 655-3231.