Human Trafficking Prevention Course Required for TDLR Health Programs

*The following is a press release from the TDLR

AUSTIN, Texas – Professionals in 10 health-related programs regulated by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation – a total of 68,345 people – will be required to complete a Texas Health and Human Services Commission-approved human trafficking prevention training course before they can renew their license, starting on Sept. 1, 2020.

The training requirement is a result of House Bill 2059 (86R), which passed during the 2019 legislative session and affects professions that provide direct client care licensed under Title 3 of the Texas Occupations Code.

“Health care practitioners are in a unique position to intervene in human trafficking because victims and survivors of human trafficking may be seen at local clinics or other medical settings. Although our licensees won’t be directly intervening in an ongoing situation, their awareness of the signs of a potential human trafficking situation could save a life. Knowing when and why to report something to law enforcement will make a difference,” said Brian E. Francis, TDLR executive director.

Licensees in these TDLR programs will take the new course:

Athletic Training

Behavior Analysis

Dietitians

Dyslexia Therapy

Hearing Instrument Fitters & Dispensers

Massage Therapy

Midwives

Orthotists and Prosthetists

Podiatry

Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology

TDLR has created a dedicated webpage, Human Trafficking Prevention Training for Health Care Practitioners, with more information on the training requirement as well as instructions on how to register for the free course.