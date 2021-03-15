Human smuggler drives truck into Rio Grande as attempt to avoid arrest

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Last Friday, a human smuggler drove a truck into the Rio Grande River in an attempt to avoid arrest, according to a press release.

After responding to a suspected criminal activity call near Mission, McAllen Border Patrol agents found multiple getting into two trucks, one a tan Ford pickup.

As Border Patrol Agents tried to make contact with the Ford, the driver refused to stop and began a car chase.

The driver stopped on the side of the road, where nine people discreetly got out of the truck and into a house that was near.

After the people got out of the car, the driver continued down the road and drove the pickup into the Rio Grande River. As the truck started to sink, the driver swam toward Mexico, leaving five passengers in it.

The five passengers were able to get out of the truck and agents noticed they started to swim toward the U.S. side of the river.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, all 14 of the Ford pickup passengers were arrested and determined to be undocumented.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office later contacted CBP that the second truck from the smuggling attempt was found, and they arrested four undocumented migrants. The driver got away.

Border Patrol is in the process of processing them.