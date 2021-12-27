HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Texas burger giant has been dropping hints of what appears to be a new dipping sauce.
The mystery is real on Whataburger’s Twitter feed. The burger chain has been leaving followers with more questions than answers with two posts that hint at a new flavor of dipping sauce.
What could the flavor be?
Your guess is as good as ours, but according to their caption, “it’s almost here.”
Monday’s post revealed a ketchup-shaped figure with a white peel-off lid, leading users to guess that the mystery sauce is a ketchup and ranch, mayonnaise, or pepper combo.
The more out-of-the-box guesses have been a Keto-friendly ketchup, sour ketchup, or a ghost pepper ketchup.
This flavor will be a new addition to their regular and spicy ketchup flavors.