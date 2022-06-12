SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s the time of the year to fire up the grill once again but some days it’s just too hot outside, so here is a list of the top-rated burger joints in San Angelo according to Google.

Starting strong with a 4.5 rating with 2.6k reviews is Twisted Root Burger Co. located at 333 S Chadbourne St. Twisted Roots prides itself on its gourmet burgers and specialty spiked shakes.

Following closely behind tied at a 4.4 rating is Lonestar Cheeseburger Co. with 639 reviews and Fattys Grill with 107 reviews. Lonestar Cheeseburger is a food truck located at 333 W Beauregard Ave. Fattys Grill is located at 1602 S Oakes St.

Big Burger follows them up with a 4.3 rating with 418 reviews located at 2203 N Chadbourne St and Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers makes the list with a 4.2 rating with 926 reviews located on 2702 Southwest Blvd.