Butterball recalls over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some Butterball ground turkey products are being recalled due to possible contamination, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday.

The recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products. The products “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic,” the FSIS said.

These are the recalled products:

2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. trays containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

The products being recalled are marked with the establishment number “EST. P-7345.” They were shipped to stores across the U.S. and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

No injuries have been reported. Anyone with concerns about an injury or illness is advised to contact their healthcare provider.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at 800.288.8372.