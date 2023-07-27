SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — San Angelo’s Howard College will be receiving a $400,000 grant after being selected by the Lowe’s Foundation on Thursday, July 27, as part of its efforts to invest in skilled trades training infrastructure through its Gable Grants program.

Howard College was selected from over 200 applicants as one of the inaugural cohort of colleges to win Gable Grants to support the training of new tradespeople through innovative and scalable trade training programs. The college’s newly-acquired grant makes up a portion of the almost $8 million worth of grants announced today by the foundation.

The Gable Grants program is a “5-year, $50 million commitment to train 50,000 job-ready skilled tradespeople to build a stronger infrastructure that supports our communities for the long term,” according to the Lowe’s Foundation.

The college will use the money to begin the construction of a new center for its pre-apprenticeship electrical program and its soon-to-be-developed plumbing program. The plumbing program would be the only plumbing program offered by a college in West Texas.

Howard College initially began fundraising efforts for funding the construction earlier in 2023 thanks to member donations from the Home Builders Association of San Angelo and proceeds received from a San Angelo Gives charity event, both of which amounted to approximately $25,000 of the roughly $400,000 needed to start building. With the grant providing the remaining $375,000 required, construction can begin immediately on the center.

“Our ability to expand and deliver training to meet the increasing demand for skilled tradespeople relies heavily on the support and funding we receive from organizations such as the Lowe’s Foundation and HBA of San Angelo,” Pam Callan, provost of Howard College, said. “Their commitment to vocational education and workforce development aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering individuals with the skills they need to succeed in their careers.”

The college is now planning to hold an official groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 14, 2023.