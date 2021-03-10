Howard College earns 2021-2022 Military Friendly® School Designation and Top 10 Ranking

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Howard College has announced that it has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly® School designation, ranking number 5 nationally among Small Community Colleges.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 747 earning the designation. Howard College is one of 162 schools recognized with the “Gold” status and the only Texas school recognized in the Top 10 Small Community College category joining just 3 additional Texas schools in other categories.

We are proud to support our veteran and active duty students and their family members. Howard College is about learning, earning, and life,” said Cheryl T. Sparks, Howard College President. It is an honor to be part of their journey.”

Additional information about the ranking and data can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources, within a logic based scoring assessment. We measure the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“Military Friendly®is committed to transparency and providing consistent data driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community.” – Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®

For more information about Howard College’s student veteran programs, visit Howard College’s website at howardcollege.edu/come-to-howard-college/veterans

About Military Friendly® Schools:

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all

postsecondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

About Viqtory:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.