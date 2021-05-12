How you can help the families of the fallen Concho County deputies

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Multiple fundraising efforts have been established in support of the families of the two Concho County Sheriff’s deputies who lost their lives in Eden on Monday.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Concho County Sheriff’s Office, bank accounts have been created at Eden State Bank for the families of each officer. Those who wish to donate can do so by contacting Laura Davis at 325-869-5111.

The First Bank of Paint Rock has also created an account for the families. Donation inquiries can be directed to 325-732-4386.

A gofundme campaign has been created to provide an option for those who prefer to donate online. As of Wednesday afternoon the campaign had reached $2,285 of its $20,000 goal.

A brisket meal and raffle fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 22 at 11:00 AM at the Eden Fire Station.