How you can help during the holidays: Volunteer at the Wesley Trinity Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and stock Blessing Boxes

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many San Angeloans will be struggling over the holidays. The need has even increased due to the yearlong struggles with COVID-19. This week, we’ll share simple ways you can help your neighbors.

“The need is here for people to get lunches yes,” Ola McCorkle, Volunteer Coordinator at the Wesley Trinity Daily Bread Soup Kitchen said.

The Wesley Trinity Daily Bread Soup Kitchen at 301 West 18th Street is in need of volunteers. They serve food to citizens in need and have been for years.

“We do it six days a week at the present time, on average we see probably anywhere from 150 to 250 people per day,” McCorkle said.

The tasks for volunteers aren’t difficult, masks are provided and there is no cooking involved, just assembly, and hand-offs.

“We already have a group that comes in and cooks for them we just need people to help pass out lunches,” McCorkle said.

To sign up, you can call the church directly at 325-653-9028. Organizers say, if you would like to volunteer, please leave a message. Volunteers will arrive at the church at 9 a.m. The lunches are served in a grab-and-go fashion due to the pandemic and volunteers wear gloves and masks while preparing the meal.

If you can’t donate your time, then maybe you can donate some items. There are about a half a dozen Blessing Boxes located around San Angelo.

Items you can put in the boxes include nonperishable food and toiletry items. Those in need can come by and take what they need when they need it.

The location of the Blessing Boxes are:

First Presbyterian Church: 32 N Irving St, San Angelo, TX 76903

First United Methodist Church: 37 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Galilee Missionary Baptist Church: 721 W 19th St, San Angelo, TX 76903

Immanuel Baptist Church: 90 E 14th St, San Angelo, TX 76903

Tony Villareal State Farm Insurance: 1820 College Hills Blvd, San Angelo, TX 76904

The First Presbyterian Church also has a Community Prayer Box for specific needs.

“Our church is always looking for ways to reach out to the community. We knew there were people hurting from the pandemic, and we wanted a viable way to show our concern and support. I had seen prayer boxes like this on the Internet, so with the Church’s approval, we put one up. The location was chosen by the parking lot so people could drive in, park their car, write out their request (there are prayer request slips in the mailbox they can use), and drop it in the mailbox. We just ask that if they put the request in that they put the flag up so we can begin praying for them immediately. We believe that the power of prayer will make the difference in people’s lives,” Lanee Proctor, Community Prayer Box founder and organizer said.