ROBINSON / McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A father, Army veteran and 20-year Waco ICU nurse is in need of a heart transplant.

49-year-old Sean David Hudson was diagnosed with advanced heart failure in March 2022. When this diagnosis came into his life, Sean was no longer able to work full-time. He started the process of being evaluated for a heart transplant.

Sean also has a lengthy history of RN service – including assisting with the West Fertilizer Explosion, the Twin Peaks Shootings and the COVID pandemic. Without continued treatment and specialized care, he will not survive his cardiomyopathy diagnosis. The costs associated with specialized care, including a heart transplant, can top $1.6 million pre-insurance.

Sean David Hudson. (Courtesy: Help Hope Live)

This is why Sean and his family turned to the nonprofit Help Hope Live. Tax-deductible donations can be made at: https://helphopelive.org/campaign/22152/

In addition, there will be a fundraiser for Sean taking place this Monday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at The Exchange Event Center, located at 300 S. Jefferson Avenue in McGregor. The fundraiser includes:

BBQ dinner

Open bar

Live music and dancing

Auction with yummy items from bake-off competition

Cornhole tournament at 5:30 pm: $50 per team (register by July 2), $200 winning team payout

Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament at 7 pm: $500 buy-in, cash payout of 50% plus $500, winner take all. Specially-crafted cocktail served seat-side during the game! Register in advance or at the door.

Tickets are $30 for adults, and free for anyone age 18 and under. It is $250 for a reserved table for 8. There is a $50 cost per team for cornhole, and $25 for an individual. There is a $500 cost for poker.

You can buy tickets for the fundraiser here: https://events.helphopelive.org/event/5847/signup/. For more information, you can call “Team Hudson” at 817 845 9643 or email jendutschmann@yahoo.com.

Funds raised through online donations and during the Hearts for Hudson fundraiser will go directly to the nonprofit to assist with verified medical and related expenses. Donations to Help Hope Live are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Help Hope Live verifies medical and financial need for every patient.

Sean lives in Robinson with wife Jennifer. He is the father of 24-year-old Logan and 27-year-old Jackie and stepfather to 23-year-old Hannah.

(Courtesy: Help Hope Live)

Help Hope Live is a national nonprofit specializing in engaging communities in secure, tax-deductible fundraising campaigns for people who need a transplant or are affected by a catastrophic injury or illness. Since 1983, campaigns organized by Help Hope Live have raised over $172 million to pay patient expenses.