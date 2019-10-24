How to Texas: Jay Martin and Jeff Caldwell get makeovers at Mr. Boots

Many journalists get their start in the news business in San Angelo, Texas at KLST and KSAN. They come from all walks of life and a variety of states.

Meteorologist Jay Martin has worked in several states and is originally from Georgia but, this is his first time in Texas. He moved to San Angelo about two months ago.

Digital Content Producer Jeff Caldwell was born in Spain. His mother is from Spain and his father was in the Air Force. He’s lived in San Angelo since he was young but hasn’t gotten to truly experience the West Texas lifestyle.

If there is one thing our Senora Scott loves, it’s Texas. She also loves teaching these new residents about the Lone Star State.

Come along for the fun (and funny) moments as she teaches Jay and Jeff all about the great state of Texas.

Do you have an idea of what Jay and Jeff should do next? Email her at sscott2@klst.net or call the office at 325-949-8800.