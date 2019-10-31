How to Texas: Jay and Jeff learn how to rope from 6X World Champion calf roper Cody Ohl

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In this episode of “How to Texas,” Meteorologist Jay Martin and Digital Content Producer Jeff Caldwell try their hand at roping.

They’re learning from six time World Champion Cody Ohl who was in San Angelo during the Cinch Roping Fiesta . Ohl announced his retirement and was honored with a ceremony during the event.

Ohl recruited his daughter, 13-year-old Saylor Ohl, as well as Macy Hancock, the 13-year-old daughter of a family friend, Shane Hancock to help teach the two novices.

