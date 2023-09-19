SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — In 2022 Cedric Smith began filming Losing Lalo in San Angelo after being awarded the 2022 Concho Creator Award. Here is how to watch the impactful film when it is first released to the public.

Losing Lalo movie poster

“Losing Lalo” explores a soldier grappling with post-war normalcy and making a decision that devastates his family and fellow veterans, as they must imagine the unimaginable – a life without him. Not only is the family and fellow veterans’ heartbreak explored but the point of view of a veteran in a suicide crisis is brought to the screen.

Smith will present his newest film, “Losing Lalo”, as part of this year’s San Angelo Revolution Film Festival on Friday, September 29th at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 30th, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are available at www.sanangelorevolution.com