SAN ANGELO, Texas – Temperatures are still dropping and the National Weather Service expects these conditions to last days longer.
With roads turned icy and water below freezing, Concho Valley must stay on top of caution and safety. Karen Threlkeld with the Texas Department of Transportation assures residents that TXDOT is out 24/7 checking on and treating roads with sand and salt.
However, there’s more to worry about during these cold temperatures than just the outdoor conditions. Billie Branford with 3 D’s Plumbing gives some tips on how homeowners can keep their pipes from freezing.
How to get through declining temperatures
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Temperatures are still dropping and the National Weather Service expects these conditions to last days longer.