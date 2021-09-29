Customers across the country can grab a complimentary cup at major coffee chains on Sept. 29. (Getty Images)

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Americans are much more pleasant after their first cups of coffee, especially when the coffee is free.

Several national chains are celebrating National Coffee Day on Wednesday, Sept. 29, by giving away free coffee (or other perks and pick-me-ups) for undercaffeinated customers across the country.

The deals — to be redeemed at shops including Starbucks, Dunkin’ and more — come at just the right time, too. According to an annual study conducted by the National Coffee Association (NCA), data shows that Americans are returning to the drive-thru in droves after a dip in demand during the early stages of the pandemic,

“As COVID restrictions ease, coffee drinkers are returning to pre-pandemic routines but also keeping their favorite new coffee options like drive-through and app-based ordering,” said NCA CEO William Murray of the findings, which indicated a 16% increase in out-of-home coffee consumption among U.S. consumers.

“Wherever Americans go, they keep America’s favorite beverage with them.”

Those same Americans can theoretically redeem dozens of free coffees from major chains on National Coffee Day — if they play their cards right, that is.

Here are just a few places where customers can grab a complimentary cup:

The Bearded Barista

The Bearded Barista is offering 10% off any coffee in the house all day today.

Location: 2412 College Hills Boulevard

Hours: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Starbucks

In honor of National Coffee Day and the company’s 50 years in business, Starbucks offers a free iced or hot cup of Pikes Place Roast coffee — up to 20 ounces — for customers who bring their own clean, reusable cup. The offer is reserved only for customers who order inside the café and not at the drive-thru or via the app.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven’s 7Rewards loyalty members can get a free hot coffee of any size with the purchase of a baked good at participating stores. Delivery customers can also get a free large coffee with any purchase made through the 7NOW app.