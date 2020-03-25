How one local martial arts academy is helping everyone stay fit during the shutdown

San Angelo, TX — Lots of people have been staying at home with their kids during the covid-19 pandemic. Working, teaching, and adjusting to life the best way they know how. And, while gyms are closed, kids and adults still need to exercise.

One local martial arts academy has been using facebook live to help people get their exercise for free.

“We’re formatting them in a way that, you know, people who are stuck at home, they have very limited space,” says Kyle Johnson, Chief Instructor at Team Chip Martial Arts, “They’re things that anybody can do and we encourage, not just kids to do it but parents to get up and do it with your kids because it’s not things that are necessarily geared towards children but just general fitness for everybody.”

The classes are held twice a day, at 9 A.M. and 3 P.M., and have been attracting audiences of one hundred or more.

“Some of the school systems have been sharing them out with their students, just as a way to kind of help people stay active. We’ve had, you know, day care centers take the videos ‘We’re getting the little guys to do this’ and we appreciate everybody doing everything they can to help share that because we, again, are wanting to reach as many people as possible to simply help as many people as we can.”

Johnson says sharing the classes for free is part of helping people to remain fit and positive.

“You know, we’re trying to maintain, through this entire situation, a positive attitude and we’re trying to help spread that to as many people as possible. And one of the biggest things with maintaining a positive attitude is your physical activity. And that’s something that we can definitely serve our community with at no cost to us. We’re just kind of putting it on as a public service.

I enjoy what I get to do and I feel like it’s a privilege and it’s definitely one of those things where I miss the live interaction with the students but that’s just part of what we’re having to adjust with, for the time being, and eventually we’ll get back to the way it was.”

The free classes will be held at 9 A.M & 3 P.M., and can be accessed on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Team Chip San Angelo Facebook page, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Team Chip Abilene Facebook page.