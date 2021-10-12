How does the rain impact the Heart O’ Texas Fair?

WACO, Texas – The Heart O’ Texas Fair is running from October 7 to October 17 – but rain is in the forecast for the next couple of days.

Luckily, the rain will not affect the fair much.

Vice President of Marketing and Sponsorship Development Charva Ingram says the only things which could be impacted are some rides and attractions if they are unsafe because of the rain.

“Obviously, safety first in everything that we do,” Ingram said. “If it’s not safe to run that ride, they’re not going to run it.”

They will still have food, shopping, some of the attractions, music, the exhibits, the petting zoo and carnival games.

“We are a rain or shine event,” Ingram said. “We just keep going. So if you’re up for it, and you’re in it to win it, then we would love to still have you out here.”

General admission tickets bought online can be used any night.

Ingram said fair attendance has been successful so far, and they have sold out of fun passes – which is something that has never happened before.

“We know that just anecdotally, just walking in the evening and looking at the crowds that are here on our grounds, that it has so far been a very successful year for us,” Ingram said.

There is a deal on Tuesday night called “Ride ‘Em Cowboy Night.” With a paid gate admission of $20, you get a wristband to ride all the rides for free. You must buy these tickets at the door.