House of Fifi DuBois hosts a 50’s and 60’s Rock and Roll Sock Hop

An event aimed take guests back in time to experience 50’s and 60’s music, dress, dance and cars

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The House of Fifi DuBois hosted a 50’s and 60’s Rock and Roll Sock Hop on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

The event took place from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., where they invited the community to travel back in time to the 50’s and 60’s eras.

The venue had music, dancing and outside were classic cars parked.

“We wanted to do something different. It’s hot, go inside, dance a little, do a little time traveling downtown. We’ve had classic cars we’ve got everyone dressed up and it’s going to be a fun time,” said Toni Hunter who is the owner of the House of Fifi DuBois.

The motto for afternoon was, ‘fun for all as we rock around the clock.’