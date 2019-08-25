House of Faith celebrates 25th anniversary

SAN ANGELO, Texas– For 25 years, House of Faith, a faith based, non- denominational ministry, has been working in San Angelo to help spread the news of Jesus.

Darlene Bratton, House of Faiths development director said, “So House of Faith has been in San Angelo for 25 years. Our mission statement is taking Jesus to neighborhood children, youth, and families. So we have been doing that for 25 years. Started out with one very small little group on Avenue Z, and now we have over 2,000 children and youth who come to our programs every year. “

House of Faith put together a fun filled free festival followed by a concert featuring artist like DJ Overecomer, Adrion Butler and Jonathan Traylor. The event was completely free to the public and was a token of appreciation to everyone.

” We’re just thrilled to celebrate with the city because it’s a grass roots organization, very volunteer driven. And we couldn’t do our programs during the year without hundreds of volunteers every week. Just thrilled to work with thousands of families in San Angelo.”