Hottest September on record tied for San Angelo

September Heat Wrap-Up | San Angelo

Last month will tie for the hottest September on record for San Angelo. Temperatures were above average each day during September with an average temperature of 83.5°, and an average high of 96.7°. We’ve only received 0.27” of rainfall for the month of September, which is 2.19” below our average monthly rainfall total.

An upper level ridge dominated our region for much of September allowing temperatures to stay well above average.

September High Temperatures San Angelo

A strong cold front is set to move through the Concho Valley late Sunday evening and early Monday morning, which will briefly drop our temperatures below average for the first time in more than two months.