WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred. It’s quite a big deal, but what could make it even cooler? Riding it with a family member, something local cyclist Brittany Palacios will get to do this year with an uncle she never even knew she had.

“My mom sprung the wonderful information on me one day saying that she had a brother, that she reached out over messenger to make a connection, and he replied,” Palacios said.

So the conversation with her uncle, Daniel Petsche, began.

“I found out that not only did I have one sister, but I have three sisters,” Petsche said. “In January of this year, I decided to go down and meet everybody, and Brittany told me about the Hotter ‘N Hell 100. I said we should do that, and she said ‘Well, go ahead and count me in.'”

The two set out on the challenge, training together virtually and sending each other progress pictures to keep track of things like mileage and speed

“I’ve asked him plenty of questions because I’m so new to this,” Palacios said. “Everything that he’s been sharing, the tips, have worked out great. With his experience and knowledge…my trial and error [have] been great.”

Now, the two are counting down the days until they get to ride together side by side on the big day, August 26, 2023.

“We could tell he was family from the start,” she continued. “We kind of warned each other we’re a little crazy, but he said ‘I like crazy. I’m a little crazy, too.'”

“They’re definitely stuck with me now,” Petsche said. “I’m not going anywhere. There’s gonna be a lot of trips down to Wichita Falls, especially with all that good cycling that you have down there.”

