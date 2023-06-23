SAN ANGELO, TX— Building a playoff-worthy team takes hard work, consistency and dedication. The same is true of the field they play on. The 2023-2024 football season will bring new excitement for the Hornets as they introduce the brand-new Hornet Field.

“Our community improved the turf that we had, and it’s nice to have nice things, and our community has been very supportive of that for our students at the school,” said head coach Clint Lowry.

The Hornets were due for a turf replacement after having the same one for the last 13 years. The project cost is estimated to be around 4-500,000 dollars.

“The turf has been improved in the last 13 years. It’s unbelievable. They have improved it so much for injuries and heat. They said this should be 20 degrees cooler than what we had on before because the process before, they would ground up the tires and put it on, and now, they don’t do that. They put on like a rubber surface about half an inch thick,” said Lowry.

The new field has Blackwell athletes buzzing, but the project doesn’t stop there. They are extending seating and the press box area just in time for football season.

“They surfaced the track. They peeled the track off. They are going to extend our bleachers on the visitor side, and I believe they are adding a press box to the visitor side, and then on the home side, they will extend the size of our press box over there,” said Lowry.

With a project like this, the community plays a huge role in making this dream a reality.

“They are very supportive of their athletics and academics also. They support the kids. Whether it’s junior high or high school, girls or boys, they are proud, and I thought it was a nice gesture for what they did. Not for me, but for the students,” said Lowry.