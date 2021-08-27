SAN ANGELO, Texas- Homeschooling is on the rise in San Angelo amid the coronavirus pandemic. As the school year kicks off, many families are deciding to homeschool their children because of the growing concern of the delta variant. Homeschool mom Carrie Aschilean says she worries less when they get their education at home.

“One less thing I have to worry about. I don’t have to worry about them constantly bringing home bugs to the rest of the family. I don’t have to worry about them feeling bothered because there always pulling it down to breathe you know they just get to be kids,” Aschilean said.

According to the Texas Home School Coalition, the number of students being home schooled in Texas increased by 400 percent from August of 2019 to August 2020 and the numbers this year keep with the same trend. They also had more than 90% of parents who signed up last year for home instruction re-enroll this year.