SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Community Action Agency (CVCAA) is an Agency that helps those in need.

They, along with parterning organizations, held their monthly Homeless Navigation Day on Monday- where members of the Homeless community can come to the Cactus Hotel and receive aid in the form of Identification Cards, Birth Certificates, clothing, haircuts as well as other forms of aid.

The agency’s Community Outreach Manager Sidney Timmer said “For a couple of months now a group of us have been doing outreach at the homeless base camp here in town. Every Tuesday, we’ll take lunch to them. We work on getting documents taken care of we work on applications. And so while that’s been great, there’s only so much you can do out there.”

Upon entering the doors to the facility, members of the homeless community are met by different vendors who provide basic services for them.

“We are providing direct services. This is not a resource fair. They’re not just leaving with information and numbers to call. We’re getting things done today.”

This help, Timmer says, is what can help people manage. “It’s just those little thing that people don’t think about that make a big difference in someone’s life.

The final tally’s of the day included helping 30 households with services. Many got free clothes, IDs, haircuts, hygeine bags, and bus passes.

Timmer says that although she and her counterparts are pleased with the success they’ve seen so far, that they eventually want to work toward getting permanent supportive housing or transitional housing for this community.