Meet the candidates: Congressional forum at the Homebuilder’s Association of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX — The candidates running for the District 11 Congressional seat will be at the Homebuilder’s Association Luncheon today, September 9, 2020, for a congressional forum.

Wacey Alpha Cody, Jon Mark Hogg, and August Pfluger will introduce themselves and take questions from luncheon attendees at the RiverView Terrace in San Angelo. The forum is expected to begin at approximately 12:15 P.M.

We will stream the event live here.

homebuilder’s-association-luncheon-for-district-11-congressional-candidates