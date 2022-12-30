AUSTIN (KXAN) — The typical home in Texas has increased in value by 13% so far this year.
Data from Zillow shows prices across the state increased by about $36,000, or 12.8% between Dec. 31, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022.
Zillow’s “Home Value Index” (ZHVI) is a seasonally-adjusted measure of the typical home value in any given area. According to Zillow, the index reflects the typical value for homes in the 35th to 65th percentile range.
The average increase in Texas is slightly above that of the national average. Across the country, the typical home increased in value by 10.8% during the same time frame.
The map below shows the typical home value in counties across Texas as of Nov. 30.
Kendall County, northwest of San Antonio, has the highest home prices. A typical home there is worth almost $650,000 as of the end of November. Travis County is second, with a typical home value of just over $600,000.
The typical home is worth more than half a million dollars in four other counties: Gillespie, Blanco, Collin and Comal.
Zillow has data for 210 of Texas’ 254 counties. Hall County, southwest of Amarillo, has the cheapest homes in the state, with a typical value of about $68,000. Values are below $100,000 in an additional 12 counties.
Where are home values changing the most?
While home values across Texas increased by 12.8% this year, there was considerable variation across the state.
In Kimble County, located in the Hill Country, values jumped by more than a third between Dec. 31 and Nov. 30, more than any other county.
Williamson County, north of Austin, actually saw home values decrease in that timeframe, by less than 1%. It was the only county in Texas to see a drop in home values.
When looking at the past five years though, Williamson is among the 10 counties with the largest increases in home values. Compared to November 2017, values there are now 77% higher. Travis and Hays Counties, also in the Austin metro, saw values jump by 79% and 81% respectively.
Mills County, west of Waco, saw the biggest increase in home values, more than doubling between November 2017 and now. The typical home value increased by 98.7%, from about $179,000 to more than $355,000.
Ector County, home to Odessa, saw the lowest increase in home values over the past five years. A typical home value there increased from just less than $177,000 to just over $200,000, a 13.4% increase.
Typical home values in Texas metro areas
There is significant variation in home prices across the state. The charts below show home values in counties in many of the state’s largest metro areas.
The charts are interactive, so you can hover over or click to see home prices. If you want to remove one of the counties from a chart, click that county’s name in the top left.
Collin County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $541,698
- One-year price increase: +16.8%
- Five-year price increase: +61.6%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +174.4%
Dallas County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $328,037
- One-year price increase: +14.7%
- Five-year price increase: +72.6%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +186.2%
Denton County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $481,358
- One-year price increase: +17.0%
- Five-year price increase: +62.8%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +180.3%
Rockwall County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $459,452
- One-year price increase: +14.3%
- Five-year price increase: +62.6%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Tarrant County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $343,600
- One-year price increase: +15.0%
- Five-year price increase: +70.0%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +193.6%
Brazoria County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $314,823
- One-year price increase: +11.9%
- Five-year price increase: +43.5%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +149.6%
Fort Bend County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $393,768
- One-year price increase: +14.5%
- Five-year price increase: +51.3%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +136.6%
Galveston County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $332,579
- One-year price increase: +12.4%
- Five-year price increase: +54.5%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Harris County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $290,595
- One-year price increase: +13.5%
- Five-year price increase: +54.6%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +151.3%
Montgomery County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $367,928
- One-year price increase: +14.4%
- Five-year price increase: +53.5%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +137.4%
Bexar County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $304,728
- One-year price increase: +13.0%
- Five-year price increase: +57.6%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +157.8%
Comal County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $511,663
- One-year price increase: +16.2%
- Five-year price increase: +71.1%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Guadalupe County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $355,582
- One-year price increase: +14.5%
- Five-year price increase: +57.8%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Kendall County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $648,341
- One-year price increase: +18.8%
- Five-year price increase: +51.9%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Medina County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $335,180
- One-year price increase: +16.3%
- Five-year price increase: +53.0%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Bastrop County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $427,168
- One-year price increase: +14.5%
- Five-year price increase: +51.2%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +176.9%
Caldwell County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $288,988
- One-year price increase: +21.1%
- Five-year price increase: +64.3%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Hays County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $474,473
- One-year price increase: +7.2%
- Five-year price increase: +80.9%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Travis County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $602,368
- One-year price increase: +4.4%
- Five-year price increase: +78.6%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +209.6%
Williamson County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $495,351
- One-year price increase: +1.6%
- Five-year price increase since Nov. 2017: +76.9%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Cameron County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $183,035
- One-year price increase: +22.5%
- Five-year price increase: +76.5%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Hidalgo County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $176,946
- One-year price increase: +17.1%
- Five-year price increase: +64.0%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Starr County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $104,312
- One-year price increase: +17.5%
- Five-year price increase: +38.8%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Willacy County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $102,202
- One-year price increase: +16.1%
- Five-year price increase: +42.6%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Doña Ana County (New Mexico)
- Typical home value, November 2022: $265,446
- One-year price increase: +16.5%
- Five-year price increase: +56.0%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
El Paso County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $203,853
- One-year price increase: +15.4%
- Five-year price increase: +58.4%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +114.0%
Crosby County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $76,527
- One-year price increase: +14.9%
- Five-year price increase: +36.0%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Hale County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $108,885
- One-year price increase: +13.5%
- Five-year price increase: +31.5%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Hockley County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $165,475
- One-year price increase: +15.6%
- Five-year price increase: +40.8%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Lubbock County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $212,327
- One-year price increase: +13.0%
- Five-year price increase: +39.3%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +147.5%
Lynn County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $208,389
- One-year price increase: Data not available
- Five-year price increase since Nov. 2017: Data not available
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Armstrong County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $184,919
- One-year price increase: +15.7%
- Five-year price increase: +45.1%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Carson County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $153,934
- One-year price increase: +15.7%
- Five-year price increase: +50.4%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Potter County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $141,229
- One-year price increase: +14.2%
- Five-year price increase: +42.4%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Randall County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $246,113
- One-year price increase: +12.0%
- Five-year price increase: +45.9%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Bell County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $273,807
- One-year price increase: +21.9%
- Five-year price increase: +88.7%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Coryell County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $233,571
- One-year price increase: +23.0%
- Five-year price increase: +39.6%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Falls County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $129,982
- One-year price increase: +19.8%
- Five-year price increase: +46.9%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Lampasas County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $281,174
- One-year price increase: +19.0%
- Five-year price increase: +58.0%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
McLennan County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $267,106
- One-year price increase: +14.0%
- Five-year price increase since Nov. 2017: +77.8%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Gregg County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $214,856
- One-year price increase: +16.6%
- Five-year price increase: +51.2%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +199.8%
Rusk County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $188,968
- One-year price increase: +14.3%
- Five-year price increase: +34.6%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Smith County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $261,642
- One-year price increase: +18.9%
- Five-year price increase: +55.8%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Upshur County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $223,305
- One-year price increase: +15.7%
- Five-year price increase: +39.2%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Wood County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $235,456
- One-year price increase: +17.6%
- Five-year price increase since Nov. 2017: +57.1%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Callahan County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $178,328
- One-year price increase: +16.3%
- Five-year price increase: +53.9%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Jones County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $121,006
- One-year price increase: +17.2%
- Five-year price increase: +54.2%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Taylor County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $191,999
- One-year price increase: +10.3%
- Five-year price increase: +48.3%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Archer County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $203,350
- One-year price increase: +14.9%
- Five-year price increase: +41.4%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Clay County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $165,550
- One-year price increase: +18.4%
- Five-year price increase: +44.5%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Wichita County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $147,752
- One-year price increase: +9.9%
- Five-year price increase: +44.6%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Ector County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $200,265
- One-year price increase: +5.7%
- Five-year price increase: +13.4%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Martin County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $298,772
- One-year price increase: +14.8%
- Five-year price increase: +56.7%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
Midland County
- Typical home value, November 2022: $287,805
- One-year price increase: +5.5%
- Five-year price increase: +28.3%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available