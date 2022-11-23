SAN ANGELO, Texas- The holidays are officially upon us and while you want to get your furry family members involved with all the good eating and fun we spoke to a vet who says that’s probably not the best idea.

“We want to be very careful not to offer our pets human foods for lots of different reasons. High-fat foods can cause pancreatitis, that’s a disease where the body reacts to the higher fat and it requires hospitalization for several days and can predispose them to diabetes later in life,” said Kerbey Johansen, DVM, with Main Street Animal Clinic.

If you just can’t help it and want to include them, Dr. Johansen says baby carrots are best with nothing on them. They are loaded with fiber, have a little bit of crunch, and are good for their teeth.

Foods to stay away from include grapes, raisins, onions, garlic, macadamia nuts, chocolate, or any kind of baked sweets.

“A lot of artificial sweeteners have xylitol in them. It’s poisonous and messes with a dog’s blood sugar and can put them in a coma, so it’s best not to take the risk,” said Dr. Johansen. “Also, never give bones to them because that can both cut up the pet’s mouth and could cause perforation through the intestines.”

As the house is filled with more people than usual, a safe space is encouraged for your pets.

“A lot of times when you have lots of family in town, the safest place for your pet is either the backyard or in their kennel so were not tempted to give them a treat off the table and accidentally hurt them,” said Dr. Johansen.

Signs of sickness include loss of appetite, change in behavior, and vomiting or diarrhea. The ASPCA also offers an emergency hotline for poison control if you need help.