(KLST/KSAN)– The oldest continuous stand-alone rodeo in the country can be found just over two hours south of San Angelo, in the border town of Del Rio, Texas. It’s the George Paul Memorial Xtreme Bullriding.

“Most bull riders have heard about it or have tried to ride here,” Bobby Paul, George Paul Bullriding Producer, said.

Bobby Paul said it all started in 1978, when he and his siblings established the rodeo in honor of their late brother, George. He said his brother found his passion for Bullriding after watching a fictional cowboy.

“He was watching a tv program with Stoney Burke, Paul said. “The guy was a rodeo guy that went around and my brother, he was about 14 or 15 when he started the junior rodeos and he just continued on and he did real well.”

Martha Mitchell Bass has been the rodeo secretary for over 15 years. She said George was one of the best.

“George Paul was a world famous bull rider, she said. “He was a NFR Champion and he rode 79 bulls in a row without being bucked off.”

A record that hasn’t been broken to this day.

While at the top of his career, George lost his life in a plane crash.

His memory lives on through the riders and fans who gather at the Val Verde Fairgrounds every spring.

Over the years, the rodeo has drawn many riders including Pro Rodeo Hall of Famers Lane Frost, Charles Sampson, Tuff Hedeman, Jim Sharp. Every winner has a spot of the Wall of Fame in the rodeo office.

“Starting with the first year of the winner pictures, the buckle presentation pictures from 78 all the way down til last year,” Mitchell Bass said.

Del Rio also made it to the gib screen in 1993 when film makers shot 8 Seconds. A movie based on the life of Lane Frost and his rodeo career.

Bobby Paul said the crew re-enacted the 1983 George Paul Rodeo. He said he remembers Luke Perry, who played Frost, brought in a lot of fans.

“There was about 300-500 girls backed up around the outer perimeter of the arena wanting to get a picture with him or get something,” he said. “This guy really attracted the girls, evidently he was very popular on tv.”

While new faces fill the stands and new names make the roster, the core part of the arena stay constant. Paul said that’s what makes this rodeo a unique experience.

“We’ve got 9 bucking chutes, 3 of them, are you might say modern, aluminum steel and the other 6 are the same, they have been there for years and years and years,” he said. “If someone looks at bucking chutes, they aren’t the best, but they are historical. I like the old wooden chutes, I know everyone has gone on to the padded to the steel to all that, but it’s just different and I leave them like that.”

Brady Portenier, 27, walked away with the 2022 George Paul Memorial Xtreme Bullriding title. He said he loves the atmosphere at the fairgrounds.

Brady Portenier, 27, 2022 George Paul Memorial Xtreme Bullriding winner

Portenier signs autograph for kids after winning



Portenier poses for photos at traditional meet and greet after winning title

“The nostalgia of the old bucking chutes,” Portenier said. “I’m a pretty old school kind of guy, but shoot, once you nod your head and they open that gate it doesn’t matter if it’s wood or steel. It don’t matter, you just better stay on.”

“It’s an honor to say the least,” Portenier said. “In my opinion, the guys that have come and gone in this arena are legends and heroes of mine and people I strive to be like and to be able to put my name next to them is a great great honor.”

Portenier said he may not be from Texas, but as a young bull rider, he sure knew about George Paul and exactly where Del Rio was.