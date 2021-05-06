Hiring event for Concho Valley Council of Governments slated for May 13th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Council of Governments is hiring for multiple positions and will have a job fair on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

“CVCOG has a number of vacancies throughout various departments with the opportunities for on the-spot interviews. Candidates should bring their resume and identification. The Concho Valley Council of Governments is a voluntary organization of local governments to foster a cooperative effort in resolving problems, policies, and plans that are common and regional,” Representatives said in a statement.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. and will be held at the Concho Valley Transit Annex located at 506 N. Chadbourne Street in San Angelo.

